Leading Vietnam Immigration Service Announces Discounts on Visa on Arrival

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Amazing news for those on occasional Vietnam tours! Vietnam Immigration Service has reportedly announced discount offers on their Vietnam Visa on Arrival service. The discounted rates would be offered as an honorary gesture towards the loyal customers.



Vietnam Immigration Service is a leading Vietnam visa agency running for over a decade now. The company has their top priority to save the money and time wasted on queuing up at Vietnam Embassies for visa approval. Their Vietnam Visa on Arrival Service is the fastest, easiest, cheapest & credible way to land up with Vietnam visa within 24 hours only.



"We value our customers and hence make sure to honor them with our excellent discount facilities. We are offering a hefty discount offer for our loyal customers at present where they would be able to save around 18 to 26 percent on the Visa on Arrival Vietnam charges. Our regular rates are always budget-friendly and a rebate offer here would multiply the savings for occasional Vietnam tourists", said a spokesperson from Vietnam Immigration Service.



"We can fathom how stressful it is to line up for hours before the Vietnam Embassy for visa approval. In fact, this very concern of queuing up turns off many visitors eager for a Vietnam trip. But not any more- we are here with our super fast and hassle free eVisa Vietnam service where you can carry the entire operation online, straight from the comfort of your home. Just fill up the visa application form from our site, pay up the charges and we will send you the approval letter within 24 or maximum 48 hours", the firm manager said, further assuring that it simply takes a couple of minutes to fill up the application form.



After the customer gets his approval letter he would need to print it out and carry it in his Vietnam flight. There are visa offices at Vietnam international airports where travelers can get your eVisa stamped.



Da Nang, Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai are the 3 international Vietnam airports that accept the Visa on Arrival service. Vietnam Immigration Service is legally approved by Vietnam Government. "Our cutting edge eVisa is wholly credible and safe. We are controlled by Vietnam Immigration Department and our extensive experience on Vietnam visa services guarantee a secure law-abiding transaction only. We are well abreast on Vietnam laws, culture & of course all the regulation pertaining to Vietnam visa", the manager added further.



The Vietnam Visa on Arrival Service is eligible for both business tourists and travelers to Vietnam. Vietnam Immigration is also ready for a rush visa service.



About Vietnam Immigration Service

Vietnam Immigration Service is a Vietnam based visa agency that has come up with a fast and hassle free Visa on Arrival Vietnam Service. The tourists would be able to apply and get approved for visa from home and have their visa stamped at Vietnam international airports.



For more, click http://www.vietnam-immigration.org