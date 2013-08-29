Leading Vietnam Visa Company Announces Hassle-Free Visa Application Within 24 Hours

Ho Chi Minh, Saigon -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Tourists applying for Vietnam visa often complain about the long queues and high charges at the Vietnam Embassy offices. However, Vietnamimmigration.com, a leading Vietnam visa company has assured a completely hassle free Vietnam Visa service online at convenient rates.



The visa agency has come up with Vietnam Visa on Arrival Service where the travelers would be able to process their visas straight from the home, within 24 hours. Vietnamimmigration.com is one of the seasoned visa companies in Vietnam running for over a decade now.



"We can fathom that it's always bothersome for you to line up at the Embassy for Vietnam visa application. But not any more- Our latest Vietnam visa online service enables one to apply Vietnam visa online, right from the home's comfort. We want to assure a completely hassle free process with no requirements of embassy queuing or passport send-off. The good bit is that the visa would be processed within 24- 48 hours maximum", said a spokesperson from the Vietnam visa company.



It just takes 3 easy steps to get hold of the Vietnam visa from home. The interested travelers would have to proceed with a form fill up from the company website followed by online payment. The customer can even choose to pay later. After the application is submitted, the visa agency would be sending the visa pre-approval letter to the customer within a couple of days maximum, via email. The customer would need to take a print out of the approval letter and get his visa stamped at any of the Vietnam international airports on his arrival.



"We can assure that our Vietnam visas on arrival service are the cheapest, easiest and fastest way to land up with your Vietnam visa, sans the usual hassles. It's reliable and risk free as well since we would only charge the service cost when the visa application has been processed successfully", said the manager from the leading Vietnam visa company.



While speaking about their credibility factor, the company manager confirmed that they are under the control of Vietnam Immigration Department and are well aware of all pertinent visa rules & regulations.



For more, visit http://www.vietnamimmigration.com/