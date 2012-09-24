Leading Web-Based PHR Provider ZweenaHealth.com Offers Users Connectivity with Pharmacies Across the USA via HealthVault 'Connect' Feature

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- ZweenaHealth.com gives patients and caregivers the ability to share their PHR with pharmacies through the Microsoft HealthVault connect button – connectivity to over 1000 drug stores is additionally provided with this feature. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



The Microsoft HealthVault connect button feature available on the Zweena interface allows ZweenaHealth.com customers to share their PHR with their pharmacies, allowing for prescriptions to be delivered with confidence and as instantly as possible.



Major advantages of the portal include access to drug prescriptions which factor in a patient’s accurate medical history and health information, leading to better treatments; cost savings and reduced risk of medical complications for the patient; added convenience and reduction in information processing times.



“By giving their member pharmacies access to a personal health record that connects with HealthVault, Chain Drug Consortium is offering consumers across the country an efficient and effective way to manage medications,” said Jim Mault, director of the Health Solutions Group at Microsoft.



Zweena collects patients' medical records and health information from doctors’ offices and organizes and digitizes this information into a Zweena Health Record which is available in real-time online across internet-enabled devices from any location with Internet access. Zweena also stores patient heath information in their personal HealthVault accounts via a shared interface.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



