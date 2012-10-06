Leading Web-Based PHR Service Provider ZweenaHealth.com Grows Community of Fans and Sastified Users Online

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- Zweena has successfully adopted intitiatives that employ various social media channels to form and grow its online community of satisfied users and fans of its brand and services in order to provide a medium for daily interaction, sharing of experiences, as well as a means to provide the essential feedback that helps improve the way Zweena provides its services to its customers. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information technology services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Zweena recognizes that social media is changing the way businesses around the world operate; whole communities form online and are able to collaboratively shape the way their world works.



“With an increasing number of satisfied customers and fans of our brand and services, we are able to successfully form and grow an online community of users that interact, network and share their experiences using our products via a number of social media channels, as well as provide the critical feedback we need to improve our services,” says Zweena CEO John Phelan.



Zweena's online PHR service provides patients and providers with a secure, private and easy-to-access platform that offers a truly comprehensive and accurate online personal health record. By minimizing stress and error and presenting useful health information in a clear and actionable way, Zweena allows patients to really be in control of their health information, and makes it possible for providers to access updated and accurate information that saves time, cost and human life.



