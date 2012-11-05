Leading Web PHR Service ZweenaHealth.com Reveals New Social Media Strategy

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Leading web PHR service ZweenaHealth.com has launched a new social media strategy that is focused on making social systems a primary driver of consumer development, product feedback and service improvement. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information technology services. ZweenaHealth.com collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Social strategies use the power of the social web to drive collaborative improvements in various areas. Social media encourages the formation of online communities of users that collaborate, interact and network to share experiences and facilitate improvements.



“Zweena is passionate about social media. Social media strategies employ the power of the social web to tap and garner real-time feedback and support from real people in a very real way; it’s about utilizing that essential human factor to drive the changes needed for product development and service improvement. Key factors for us remain user satisfaction and functionality, and our social media initiatives help our users to help us serve them better,” says ZweenaHealth.com CEO John Phelan.



Zweena's online PHR service provides patients and providers with a secure, private and easy-to-access platform that offers a truly comprehensive and accurate online personal health record. By minimizing stress and error and presenting useful health information in a clear and actionable way, Zweena allows patients to really be in control of their health information, and makes it possible for providers to access updated and accurate information that saves time, cost and human life.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About Zweena

Zweena empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life.