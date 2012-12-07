Leading Web PHR ZweenaHealth.com to Launch New Service Improvements

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Caregivers and patients alike currently using the Zweena PHR service already enjoy a great user experience and amazing PHR tools that make their lives and jobs easier, and the new improvements to be announced soon will add even more functionality and convenience to the products and platform.



ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management and health information technology (Health IT) services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft



HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Zweena is a PHR service that is focused on the user; the Zweena developers and staff are always trying to increase the scope and quality of supported services which are provided to thousands of people every day. Currently, Zweena users, both patients and caregivers alike already enjoy the many user-optimized features of the Zweena digital PHR service which is award-winning for reaching new heights in user experience and quality of service.



With the coming upgrades to both services and the platform itself, Zweena can expect even better PHR services and a more immersive user experience.



"At Zweena, we are increasingly aware that caregivers need all the medical information possible to do the best job possible, and we will continue to improve our offering and platform for both caregivers and patients alike," says ZweenaHealth.com CEO John Phelan.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



ZweenaHealth.com empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life.