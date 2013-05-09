Leading Wedding Invitations Company Expands Presence to TheKnot.com

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Lilian Designs, a Miami-based company specializing in premium custom invitations, has announced its expansion into TheKnot.com, reportedly the internet’s most popular and comprehensive source for wedding planning.



The company cites its commitment to customer engagement as the main motivation for its presence on the highly-trafficked website. In light of this added exposure through a reputable resource, it’s expected that knowledge of its high-end services will increase. Additionally, the Lilian Designs' online presence extends to other websites, including Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.



TheKnot.com connects users to a wide array of wedding resources, ranging from wedding venues to bridal dresses. An entire section is devoted to wedding invitations, providing users with extensive information in this area, including the option of locating the stationer closest to their location.



Lilian Designs was formed in 2007 in order to provide high-quality and personalized Miami Wedding Invitations. Operating out of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, the brick-and-mortar family company is one the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who continues to run the company with wife, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.



In addition to weddings, Lilian Designs crafts invitations for a variety of other social events, including baby showers, religious ceremonies (such as baptisms and bar mitzvahs), and other occasions. The company is well-regarded for the quality of its customer service, which entails methodical engagement with clients so as to meet individual needs and preferences. Subsequently, it ranks highly in WeddingWire.com, an aggregate reviewer of wedding-related venues, attaining a perfect 5 out of 5.