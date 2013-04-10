Leading Wedding Invitations Company Launches New Website: LilianDesigns.com

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Lilian Designs, a Miami-based company specializing in customized wedding invitations, has launched a new website at LilianDesigns.com. The professionally designed website features extensive portfolios of the company’s personalized invitations, which pertain to weddings, baby showers, and other social events.



In addition to providing samples of the firm’s products, the website includes a blog section that will provide useful information, updates, and other relevant details to users seeking its services. Furthermore, users can access links to the company’s social media platforms, namely on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest, each of which provide further opportunity for client-to-business engagement.



Users can also view the Lilian Designs’ LinkedIn account to learn more about its background and history, as well view testimonials through the link to Wedding Wire, an aggregate reviewer of companies in the wedding industry. The website’s emphasis on transparency and communication reflects the company’s formal founding principles. It specializes in developing creative invitations and stationeries, and places explicit emphasis on customer service and engagement.



Ab out Lilian Designs

Lilian Designs was formed in 2007 in order to provide high-end and personalized Miami Wedding Invitations. Operating out of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, the brick-and-mortar family company is one the most recent entrants in the highly competitive wedding industry. Founder Ricardo Lowe, who continues to run the company with wife, has nearly two decades of experience in various industries and professional capacities.



According to customer testimonials on Wedding Wire, it is also one of the most highly-rated in the area, attaining the maximum “5.0” score out of 28 reviews.