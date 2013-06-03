Leading Wedding Website Provides Great Budget Weddings Ideas

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- When planning a wedding on a tight budget, plenty of ideas on budget wedding receptions are needed. The aim of these ideas is to save money where possible without forgoing what a bride might love for a wedding reception. Budget wedding ideas are intended to help her plan a wedding that she dreams of and cherishes while staying on budget.



Weddingisque provides tons of ideas such. For one, they recommend reducing the number of invited wedding guests. Even though this can be the toughest thing for the bride and groom, it is a wedding idea that saves the most money. The couple could save money on food, beverages, the cake, and favor costs and also in venue costs because they will track the number of quests they have. Having a wedding with only people who mean a lot to the couple and will continue to mean a lot to them makes the day truly special.



The website also gives tips on how to have a wedding on a day and times of year that is non-peak. Summer and spring are very popular since they are gorgeous times of a year for weddings. Winter and fall are also beautiful times to have a wedding and its saves thousands of dollars. If a couple prefer a summer wedding, they can save a lot of money by having the wedding on a day like Friday or Sunday instead of Saturday.



Couples about to get married should also read all contracts and agreements carefully. Of all the wedding ideas, Weddingisque provide great information on reading contracts and agreements carefully as it is the most important because hidden fees can be found most times. They recommend that everything agreed upon is written down. They also remind couples to not sign anything until they have read agreements thoroughly. Couples should know the deposit and cancellation deadlines and have them indicated clearly on their calendars.



Another great idea that Weddingisque shares with its readers is to ask friends to help out at the wedding reception. Couples could ask friends for discounted or free services as a gift. These jobs include catering, cake baker, bartender, music band, master of ceremony or even a disc jockey.



Weddingisque also recommends that a bride and groom check with local restaurants that specialize in low budget receptions. They usually offer a package deal that includes limited beverages and dinner along with banquet rooms and restaurant space. If couples check out hotels in their area that offer banquet rooms they may rent banquet rooms by itself or could take on wedding reception packages as optional add ons.



Using wedding ideas such as the ones shared by the Weddingisque website does not mean that the couple sacrifice what they love, but that they spend money in the best possible way. By using these budget wedding ideas, couples can save money and be free of debt as they start their new future together.



About Weddingisque

Weddingisque is the ultimate online wedding destination helping to-be brides make wise budgetary decisions. Wedding planning can be a stressful process but with the help of the information on this website, brides can have a glamorous wedding at a fraction of the costs. From wedding gowns, themes, destinations, speeches to décor, beauty and honeymoon ideas, Weddingisque is the help every bride needs.



MEDIA CONTACT:

PERSON / COMPANY NAME: Trevor Cameron

E MAIL ADDRESS: weddingisque@gmail.com

COMPANY LOCATION: New York, NY

WEBSITE ADDRESS: http://www.weddingisque.com/