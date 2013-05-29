Leading Yakima Realtor Offers Relocation Package to Professionals Moving to the Yakima Valley

Yakima, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Physicians and other professionals planning a move to the Yakima, Washington, area now have an advantage in searching for real estate, thanks to local real estate broker Ed Keniston. Mr. Keniston now offers a free relocation packages to both physicians in residence and those interested in permanent relocation.



The Keniston Yakima Real Estate relocation packages include plenty of useful information concerning home sales in the Yakima area. Individuals can use the materials to compare local real estate prices, neighborhood quality, and other important factors related to home buying. The package also includes information about recreational opportunities, schools, shopping, and so on. Interested consumers can obtain the package by contacting Keniston Yakima Real Estate at http://www.yakimavalleyhome.com/yakima-real-estate-agents.htm



The greater Yakima area is very attractive to medical residents planning to complete their programs at Yakima Memorial Hospital. What's more, Pacific Northwest University of Health Services is one of Washington's finest schools for osteopathic physicians. The school attracts its fair share of students who relocate to the area during their years of study.



The City of Yakima is the county seat and Washington's eighth largest city by population. Sitting just 60 miles southeast of Mt. Rainier, Yakima gives residents easy access to all of the Evergreen State's natural beauty. The city is home to several annual festivals as well as a number of historic theaters that anchor Yakima's cultural scene. The area is perfect for raising a family, starting a new career as a doctor, or enjoying the golden years of retirement.



If you'd like more information about relocating to the Yakima area or seeing a listing of homes for sale in Yakima, real estate broker Ed Keniston invites you to contact him right away. Keniston Yakima Real Estate offers the personal service and the professional knowledge concerning the entire Yakima Valley to meet the timely needs of professionals looking to move to the Yakima area.



About Keniston Yakima Real Estate

Ed Keniston is a professional real estate agent with more than 15 years’ experience as a top producer. His 30 years in the home improvement, retail, and agricultural sectors gives him unique insight into both the commercial and residential real estate markets. Ed has an outgoing personality that ensures clients feel comfortable throughout the entire home buying process by providing a personal service geared to professionals. If you're interested in learning how Ed Keniston can help you, please call (509) 952-6011 or visit http://www.YakimaValleyHome.com.



Media Contact

Keniston Yakima Real Estate

info@yakimavalleyhome.com

5625 Summitview Ave

Yakima, WA 98908

(509) 952-6011

http://www.yakimavalleyhome.com