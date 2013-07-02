Leading Yoga Wear and Accessories Provider Adds Latest in Fashion Yoga Capris to Their Inventory

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Karmic Fit, a company dedicated in providing Yoga clothing and accessories, has recently added latest Yoga Capris of popular brands such as Jala, Green Apple, Anjali, Eagle Warrior Yoga and Spacecat. The company is known for its extensive inventory, offering variety of Yoga wear and accessories to their customers. Acting as a comprehensive one stop destination for all Yoga clothing requirements, Karmic Fit is always on top of latest Yoga fashion and provides eco-friendly organic clothing as well.



Nearly every Yoga wear offered by Karmic Fit is available in different colors and sizes. The profiles of the products on the website contain the specific details inclusive of multiple images to help customers select the most suitable clothing. Yoga capris and yoga pants are amongst the most popular products, and the new additions are already highly demanded. One unique item is the white yoga pants by Jala. The pants are folded above the waist and flared at the bottom giving a perfect blend of style and comfort. The pants are available in black and electric blue colors, however the company states that white is the perfect color to get the hottest look during the summer.



Apart from pants and capris, Yoga clothing such as tanks, sports bras, tees, shirts, shorts, leggings and many more are available. Certain items are currently at sale with discount of up to 30% and there is an additional free shipping for orders above $75. The products of Karmic Fit have a rare no Sales Tax except for orders from Massachusetts. Yoga wear for men and kids is also provided by the company.



Karmic Fit only works with companies that also have social responsibility as one of their objectives and design products that are environment friendly. The company itself donates 10% of profits to charitable causes. Karmic Fit offers products by different companies regardless of their size of operation. From leading brands such as Green Apple, Jade Yoga and Be Love to independent custom Yoga wear designers like Anjali; many types of collections of Yoga wear and accessories is available through Karmic Fit.



About Karmic Fit

