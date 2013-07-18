LeadingStockAlerts Is a Financial Marketing Firm That Specializes in Assisting the Underserved Small Cap and Micro-Cap Stock Community. out Today's Focus Is On: FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Advanced Cell Technol

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND)



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) gained 0.59%, trading on 219,637 shares to end the trade at $5.08. The stock changed hands in a range of $5.00 to $5.15, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.41 billion. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.46 and was moved to maximum level of $6.90.



For How Long FNMAS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) added 9.14% to complete the trading session at $1.17 with a total volume of 887,769shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 2.21 million shares. It floated in a range of $1.05 to $1.18 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.28. Its market capitalization now moved to about $43.86 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.78 and above $27.74. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Will AFFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) added 3.70% and was in a range of $0.08-$0.08 before closing at $0.0784. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 11.63 million shares versus an average volume of 5.70 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.05 and $0.10 was the best price. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Why Should Investors Buy ACTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND) added 36.87% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $847,800. The share price after opening at $0.02 made a high of $0.02 and hovered above $0.01 to end the day at $0.0219. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 49.78 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 18.98 million shares.



What was the Moving Force behind BRND on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:



LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/