LeadingStockAlerts Is a Financial Marketing Firm That Specializes in Assisting the Underserved Small Cap and Micro-Cap Stock Community. out Today's Focus Is On: Sector Spdr Trust Sbi (NYSEARCA:XLI), Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYS

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sector Spdr Trust Sbi (NYSEARCA:XLI), Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLP), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)



Sector Spdr Trust Sbi (NYSEARCA:XLI) opened the session at $44.92, remained amid the day range of $44.74 - $45.05, and closed the session at $44.74. The stock showed a positive performance of -0.56% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 834,669 shares. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense.



Has XLI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLP) traded with volume of 924,702 shares in the prior session. The 52 week range of the stock remained $33.97 - $42.20. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.40% and closed its session at $40.11. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.38 billion. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).



Has XLP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) exchanged 5.12 million shares and the average volume remained 7.62 million shares. The stock dropped -0.70% and closed the session at $36.66. The beta of the stock remained 1.00 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.94. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 1.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp (U.S. Bancorp) is a multi-state financial services holding company. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services.



Why Should Investors Buy USB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) gained volume of 4.95 million shares, while the average volume remained 4.80million shares. The stock advanced +0.87% and finished the session Monday at $80.88. The EPS of the stock remained 4.24. The one month of the stock was -6.4% and three month trend remained negative -3.48%. U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its services include lending and depository services, cash management, capital market, and trust and investment management services. The company also engages in credit card services, merchant and ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage, and leasing.



Why Should Investors Buy PEP After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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