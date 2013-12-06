Leads Warrior Offers Professional Craigslist Marketing Services to Business Users

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- The internet has created a huge swathe of job titles never before seen in any industry. It goes without saying that more people now make a living online than ever before, as eBay listers, copywriters, graphic designers and internet marketers to name but a few, but there is now a new title to add to that list: Craigslist poster. This surprising occupation exists because it provides equally surprising results for businesses, who can harness the listing service to effectively generate leads which create more sales. Leads Warrior has led this industry for eight years, and have now created specialist software for the task.



The new Craigslist posting software allows them to automate the process of creating and distributing listings, which means a drop in the price of the service for businesses while saving them the excruciating manual work of doing it themselves. The software also allows businesses to log in and see how the campaign is progressing in real time, with hot targeted leads arriving minutes after listings are placed.



The Craigslist posting service also includes one on one consultation, the eight years of experience of the team and the benefit of hundreds of tested ads used to create the ideal ad framework for lead generation.



A spokesperson for Leads Warrior explained, “As well as providing search engine optimization, deisgn, copywriting and AdWords campaign management, we have specialized in Craiglist marketing for 8 years. We have done so because specializing in this niche allows us to create remarkable results for businesses because so few businesses can effectively exploit this largely untapped market for generating leads. Our custom-built software also allows us to automate the process, which reduces the overhead drastically and makes us an unmatched provider of this specialist marketing solution, including Image Ads, one to one consultation, live Ad tracking and more.”



About Leads Warrior

Leads Warrior are professional craigslist posters, and have built their own software solutions to allow them to do so efficiently and effectively on behalf of clients. With the most reliable posting on the market, they are the perfect craigslist marketers for businesses that want to grow their visibility and sales. Their team has been doing this for almost a decade and are masters of Craigslist marketing. For more information, please visit: http://www.leadswarrior.com/