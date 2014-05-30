Flaunt the Customized League of Legends iPhone Cases with Teemomall's Free Customized Services

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Teemomall, the new E-Commerce venture specializing in League of Legends T-Shirt, iPhone Case and Mouse Pad now offers free customized services on its iPhone Cases for all League of Legends fans out there. The customized services embrace imprinting the vibrant League of Legends iPhone cases with the specific Summoner Name as preferred and coveted by the individual customers. With such an offering, the newly established flashy online store moves a step ahead of its endeavor to capture the hearts of huge fan base of the popular League of Legends game spreading all over the United States.



What has helped Teemomall into permeating the fashion market is not only the way it has sought to cache on one of the trendiest things that has been creating flurry among the youths and game buffs in the US but also the way it has constantly been endeavoring to add magic to its products. Affordability is definitely another big factor which has catapulted the popularity of this online store. Customers can buy the iPhone cases through Teemomall’s convenient online shop at $9.90 while getting their favorite Summoner Name inscribed without shelling out a penny from their pockets.



Revealing more about their scintillating range of iPhone Cases and their custom services, the spokesperson of Teemomall remarked, “Keep your precious iPhone safe and secure and protect it from blemishes with Teemomall’s exquisite range of League of Legends iPhone cases having your favorite Summoner name etched on it at an affordable price of $9.90. Our iPhone cases are extremely user-friendly with convenient snap-on and off techniques and easy access to all your iPhone buttons, slots, functions and ports. Let the world know about your favorite League of Legends character by showcasing your iPhone case with aplomb.”



In addition to the mind blowing exhibits of iPhone cases Teemomall’s repository takes pride in possessing exclusive and sprightly colored League of Legends Mouse Pad and trendy T-shirts for the ultimate fans who love imbuing the spirit of the Field of Justice into everything around them. Fashion freaks and fans of the challenging game of battles can feel one with their favorite Champions by donning the bright hued T-Shirts or using the League of Legends Mouse Pad or by flaunting the sassy iPhone case.



“The uniqueness of Teemomall lies in the way it takes effort to customize and ingrain the powerful characters into its products through in-depth web designing processes,” added the spokesperson. “So whether you are playing the Prodigal Explorer Ezreal or desire to challenge the Artisan of War Pantheon at the Fields of Justice, you can feel your coveted characters impregnated within you to boost your morale and style statement wherever you go.”



About Teemomall

Teemomall.com is a newly established, fashionable online store based in New Jersey seeking to satiate the imaginative minds and fashion freaks with its offerings of fresh, sassy League of Legends products. The website is harnessed with a team of specialists to address any issue that customers might have. It takes pride in providing uniquely designed mouse pads, iPhone Cases and T-Shirts made from top-notch quality fabrics at some of the most reasonable prices that are rarely found in any other online stores