League of Traders Partners with Phemex to Enhance Trading Experiences for Their Users

Seoul City, South Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- League of Traders is pleased to announce a partnership with Phemex, a Singapore-based crypto exchange. This is League of Traders continuous effort to expand their list of supported global leading exchanges. Till date, leading exchanges including Binance, BitMEX, FTX, Bybit, and etc are part of their network.



Phemex users are able to find their exchange available for integration into League of Traders. "We are excited to partner with Phemex as we appreciate their unique position as one of the most competitive exchanges on the market. As a company with top exchange partners from around the world, we look forward to working with their team, led by eight former Morgan Stanley Executives, in order to enhance the trading experience for crypto users everywhere," said John Ting Li, Co-Founder of League of Traders.



Phemex, launched in November of 2019, is already within the top 10 derivatives exchanges according to coinmarketcap.com. In March 2020, Phemex also began offering zero-fee spot trading services.



"This partnership comes timely for us. As part of our commitment to continually provide better tools and services for our users, we are constantly seeking promising partnerships. Luckily, our search led us to League of Traders, a trusted company within this industry. We are confident that any of our customers interested in social or copy trading will find that League of Traders excel in this space," said Jack Tao, CEO of Phemex.



John Ting also mentioned at an AMA session at Asia Blockchain Community that they have been selective in choosing the right exchange to integrate with and the platform has not added any new exchanges for nearly a year. "Phemex was the next obvious choice as they are one of the best trading platforms in the market that exceeds both in terms of speed, safety and stability."



League of Traders is the leading social trading service in Asia that allows users to visualize their assets across exchanges and make informed trading decisions. In addition, it gives users access to real-time leaderboards that introduces a new innovative and transparent way of competition and copy-trading. Users can learn more about League of Traders by visiting https://leagueoftraders.io/.



