Leah Waters Announces Melbourne Location of Podiatry Clinic

Podiatry is a division of allied health dedicated to the study, diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the foot, ankle and related structures of the leg. A Podiatrist is able to assess, treat and manage all pathologies and injuries of the lower limb and foot through a variety of treatment tools and techniques.



In recent months, barefoot running has become a topic of debate and concern amongst Podiatry Associations. Barefoot Running , also known as minimalist running or natural running, is running in a manner that allows an individual’s foot to function freely. Many runners are choosing to use little or no shoe at all to for many reasons including reduction in shoe weight, a more ‘natural’ style of running and a feeling of ‘freedom from their shoes’.



However, Podiatrists urge runners to exercise caution as barefoot running could lead to stress fractures, strains, and other foot-related injuries. There are many benefits with minimalist running, but it is best to talk with your Podiatrist before changing your running regime. There are some simple steps and ideas that can help you transition to a more minimalist shoe, without increasing your risk of injury.



Leah Waters graduated with a Bachelor of Podiatry degree from Latrobe University and specializes in biomechanics and the management of sport injuries. She is also a member of the Australian Podiatry Association, Australasian Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine Australia. Leah Waters is committed to extended ongoing education to be able to offer the highest quality of service and latest evidence based treatments.



