Leaky Gut Cure Review Exposes the Truth About Karen Brimeyer's Natural Treatment

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- The Leaky Gut Cure review states that cleansing the body and gut of all the damaging bacteria and toxins is the answer to permanently curing this condition.



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According to Daily Gossip, diet is extremely important in this context. Diet that provides nourishment to the body and boosts the immune system can heal this disease.



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The system was developed by Karen Brimeyer, who actually is a holistic nutritionist and functional medicine practitioner. According to Karen, people who suffer from this disease actually have a poor gut health. This is why it is important to enhance overall wellbeing. Naturally, the best way to achieve that, Karen says, is body detoxification.



Daily Gossip writes that users who access this method will have to incorporate into their diet all the recommendations featured in Karen’s manual. The whole program lasts 10 weeks, so anyone can use it. Healthy fats, non-starchy vegetables and healthy foods are included in this plan.



Users are advised to eat according to their metabolic rate. There are different supplements that can be recommended to users. In her guide, Karen Brimeyer reveals which are the 3 foods that are believed to be healthy, but in reality only make gut symptoms worse, so they should be banned from diet.



Patients diagnosed with gut syndrome commonly experience a series of difficult symptoms. They include headaches, migraines, as well as anxiety, depression and chronic fatigue. When the disease is left untreated, patients can develop immune abnormalities, as well as a series of complications. This is why it is considered that treatment is highly important as soon as the disease is formed. The Leaky Gut Cure promises to help all patients become free of this disease in only a few weeks.



Leaky Gut Cure is a lifestyle change system, based only on natural methods. It will completely restore the health of the digestive system, with no risks. The program is considered to be very safe. This means that it can be tried by anyone, having absolutely no health concerns.