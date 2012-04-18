Lean-Body-Boot-Camp.com Releases Fitness With a Purpose

Waukee, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Elite Edge Gym in Waukee will host a three hour Lean Body Boot Camp on April 28,2012.



Elite Edge Gym will be hosting a Lean Body Boot Camp on April 28,2012. The camp starts at 12 noon and will end at 3:00 PM. The purpose of Lean Body Boot Camp is to promote fitness as a part of a healthy lifestyle.



The event is going to take place at 495 Alices Road, Sue E&F at a fitness center Des Moines.



Each individual who participates in the camp is not going to walk away empty handed. They will walk away with a better understanding of weight loss and fitness concepts. Each individual will have a feel of accomplishment when leaving the camp.



Each participant will be allowed to workout at their own pace - from 15 minutes to three hours. Each individual who successfully completes the three hour workout will receive the Iron Body Award.



The exercises that will be performed on this day are designated to burn fat and tone the entire body. A certified Des Moines personal trainer will assist individuals with exercises.



Celebrity guests such as Sonya Heitshusen and Erin Kiernan of the WHO Channel 13 news will be attending the event.



Each hour, there will be a seminar from a certified nutritionist. During the seminar, individuals will learn what constituted a healthy diet. Door prizes and activities will also be a part of the event.



There is a $25.00 entry fee that all participants will be charged. The entry fee will benefit the Food Bank of Iowa. The Food Bank of Iowa is a private, not-for-profit organization that is commited to alleviating hunger through education, food distribution and partnership. The Food Bank of Iowa distributes food and grocery products to 425 partner agencies in 55 different counties.



VideoViralChart.com takes a moment each week to recognize the



About Lean-Body-Boot-Camp.com

Lean Body Boot Camp: Burn the Fat Feed the Hungry will take place on April 28, 2012. Their mission is to promote fitness as a part of a healthy lifestyle and to raise money for the Food Bank of Iowa.



The event will take place at: 495 Alices Road, Suite E&F, in Waukee. Persons interested in more information about Lean Body Camp will need to contact Joe Brammer via email at joe@eliteedgegym.com or phone at 515-987-8100.