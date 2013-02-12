Lean Hybrid Muscle Proves That Building Muscle & Losing Fat Is Possible

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Building lean muscle takes more than just lifting weight and eating enough protein. The body needs a complete workout system to trim the excess fat, tone the muscles and provide the best combination of aerobic and anaerobic exercise to achieve the best results. For more details on the training program, along with the reviews of individuals who have tried this workout, please visit or click the following: http://300workout.net/workout-program/lean-hybrid-muscle-reloaded-review/



The Lean Hybrid Muscle system is a downloadable training program that promises to burn away the fat and gain muscle all at the same time. The focus of this training system is to improve both physical endurance and overall muscle strength to become a more accomplished athlete and to gain that slim, athletic physique.



Created by Elliot Hulse, the Lean Hybrid Muscle Reloaded is focused on building lean muscle mass to accelerate the burning of excess fat.



The Program



There are four basic parts to this muscle building program which include the following;



- Training Manual

- Training Logs

- Nutrition Manual

- Diet Plans



The training and nutrition manuals are written in a simple, straightforward manner that is easy to understand and follow. This is a relief compared to some other programs which include more hype than instruction.



The training logs are printable and allow individuals to track their progress anywhere so they can maintain focus on their fitness goals. There are also videos that explain in detail how to perform each of the exercises correctly. The videos are well crafted and easy to follow.



The diet plans are there to help you formulate what to eat to get the most out of this program. With 18 to choose from, it is easy to find the right one that works best for any body type.



Advantages



The Lean Hybrid Muscle Reloaded system is a powerful program that provides many advantages thanks to its focus on building lean muscle mass. Because the foundation of this program is based in the concept of building and strengthening lean muscle, it provides the path to burn the excess fat. People who have tried this workout program have experienced great fat loss and muscle definition.



Another advantage is that the program is straightforward and easy to understand. While individuals who are already in great shape will certainly be able to get the full benefits from this program, the instructional manual is so simple, straightforward and well written any beginner can follow and start achieving results. Lean Hybrid Muscle does not require expensive equipment, although individuals can do this program at the gym or with barbells and dumbbells.



The Lean Hybrid Muscle Reloaded system goes beyond just muscle building, it also includes a powerful diet program that augments the physical training part while helping to burn away the fat as well. The diet program is well conceived and focuses on cycling through the carbs, proteins and fats on different days helps to burn even more calories as your body undergoes changes during the time you are workout out.



Finally, you can take the Lean Hybrid Muscle Reloaded system with you on your smartphone or read it on an iPod or Android tablet if you wish. The entire program is can be downloaded instantly and you can get started right away. Complete with a 60 day money back guarantee, there seems to be very little downside to purchasing and starting this remarkable program.



