Learn 2 Screen-Print Brings Innovative Screen Printing Workshops to Groups in Regional Victoria

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) --07/01/2011 -- Designer craft markets have seen a huge surge in popularity in recent years as people seek more unique and creative clothes, home wares and gifts, and increasing numbers of art and design enthusiasts are making their own original handmade goods for craft markets.



Screen printing is a hugely effective way to create unique goods with art whilst expressing creativity and Learn 2 Screen Print is now taking its popular group workshops on the road to teach the art of screen-printing to the public.



“People are bored of giving and receiving generic gifts and are seeking the original, thoughtful and handmade,” tells Laura Day, founder and Managing Director of Melbourne based business Learn 2 Screen-Print. "They are getting sick of the generic made in China goods, and it’s so much more special when you make something for someone and tell them that you made it by hand."



Learn 2 Screen Print started when Laura first set up her home studio in Pascoe Vale South at the end of 2010, offering a range of intensive art and craft day courses to teach the arts of screen-printing, hand printing, stencilling and making hand cut stencils to individuals and groups. Now Learn 2 Screen-Print is hitting the road this June to offer its day courses to school groups, galleries, shops and community centres, teaching participants across regional Victoria how to create their own unique gifts.



In addition to Learn 2 Screen-Print’s popular Beginners Screen-Printing workshop, a one-day craft class demonstrating screen-printing fundamentals, Jersey Scarves, Cushion Covers, Creative Canvasses and Tea Towel workshops are also being launched across regional Victoria this June, and are an ideal way for enthusiastic beginners to foray into screen-printing and unleash their creativity with practical, hands-on knowledge on how to print designs onto both fabric and paper products. What’s more, materials, resource books, inks, class notes and morning tea for each creative class are all provided in the class fee.



"There is a real trend to people making things by hand these days, and I love sharing my passion for art and craft with others,” tells Laura. “It’s so great when I hear past students say that they were so inspired by my class that they started a line of screen-printed goods of their own and have their own market stalls. I get a real kick when I see that someone is so proud of what they have made in my class. I hope to encourage others through my classes to follow their passions and dreams."



For more information please visit http://www.learn2screenprint.com.au or contact:



Laura Day

99 Waverley Pde

Pascoe Vale South VIC 3044

Tel: +61 405469296

Email: learn2screenprint@gmail.com