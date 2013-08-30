Learn About Colors and Fruits, Speedy Publishing's New Children's Content Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Frances P Robinson comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Kids.



Learn about Colors and Fruits is the easy way to teach your child about colors and fruits. Learning will be fun as they recognize many of the fruits that they love to eat. This colorful and easy to understand picture book will teach your child 4 different things. (You get 4 lessons in one book!) - 7 Different Colors - 14 Different Fruits - The Meaning of "Inside" and "Outside" - Interesting Facts about Fruits (You may learn something new too!) Learn about Colors and Fruits is a book that will have your child frequently asking to read that "Fruit Book" again. (Color illustrations only work on color devices.)



About Frances P Robinson

Frances P Robinson started writing almost 20 years ago for a local newspaper and magazine and only recently started writing books for children (along with other topics). She loves teaching her 4 young grandkids because as she says: "I love to see a sparkle in their eyes when they learn something new". She has two other books for kids titled: How to Count Coins and Make a Monster (an Interactive Book for Kids of all Ages). The author resides in Covington Louisiana.



Pick up a copy of Learn About Colors and Fruits at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Learn About Colors and Fruits at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Learn-About-Colors-Fruits-ebook/dp/B00EBCH6B4

Learn About Colors and Fruits at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628840711



Read what other people are saying about Learn About Colors and Fruits on GoodReads.Com

http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18202676-learn-about-colors-and-fruits



Learn About Colors and Fruits * by Frances P Robinson

Publication Date: February 27, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840711

Print ISBN: 9781628840711

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