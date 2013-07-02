Learn About High Pay-Outs in a Practitioner Nurse Salary

Burbank, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- A basic level qualification in nursing career may not guarantee higher career prospects. Few nurses choose to do an advanced level of Nurse Practitioner after attaining significant years of experience as a registered nurse. Individuals who are planning to do advanced level of nursing studies need specific information relating to the job potential and remuneration in this area. A1nursing.com is one such website which publishes all basic and updated information related to the nursing career line. Key information related to practitioner nurse salary is given in this portal which helps individuals to know the potential financial benefits associated with nursing careers.



The website owner says, “A1Nursing.com brings out a comprehensive comparison of the practitioner nurse salary patterns based primarily in United States”. The salary structure for these nurses will significantly vary depending on several dominant factors such as work experience, certification and location. The website mentions that the pay scale starts from the lower end at $57,084 to the highest salary of $115,707 depending upon the total years of experience. The starting salary level for a nurse practitioner is highly attractive and can be expected to be $115,707. This is especially true for those individuals who possess experience of above 20 years.



As stated by the website owner, “Certification in this job area proves to be a specialty factor to receive more earnings as a nurse practitioner”. The website points out the different salary patterns for nurse practitioners with specific certifications like Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).



A1nursing.com puts up several interesting statistics related to the salary variations for nurse practitioners depending upon different cities in United States. The highest salary figures earned by nurse practitioners in top 5 cities like California, Massachusetts New York Pennsylvania and North Carolina are also published in this information portal. As per the published figures in the website, California City recorded the highest practitioner nurse salary of $112,284 and North California recorded the lowest salary earning state for nurse practitioners with only $97,406 on an annual basis. The reports published in the website indicate that a nurse practitioner course can prove to be a wise investment in any individual’s career on account of the tremendous salary incrementation and other benefits.



http://a1nursing.com