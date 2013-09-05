Learn About the Best Online Residual Income Opportunities from Pure Residuals

Milton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Obtaining high affiliate commissions does not seem to be easy but with Pure Leverage, one can receive the best residual income. The website pureresiduals.com offers information and reviews on some of the top rated Residual Income Opportunities available in the Internet world. This site has listed the features of Pure Leverage, which is said to be tried and tested successfully by a number of users. Online income seekers can become Pure Leverage affiliates through pureresiduals.com and can earn a massive income every month. This business model has unique online tools which can generate qualified leads suitable for business growth.



One of the users of Pure Leverage says, “The commissions with PL are incredible, the tools are unmatched. I have never seen or have been part of something so powerful.”



The affiliate commission system offered by Pure Leverage does not have any third party involvement and the Tools Suite includes product and services, which help the users to survive online for generating profits. The website pureresiduals.com states that with Pure Leverage some of the affiliates have even earned a residual commission of $25,000. The highly profitable Pure Leverage System consists of Lead Capture and Full Auto Responder System, Video Email Service, Live Meeting room, Authority Blog and Elite Coaching Program. Service seekers are required to pay an additional fee in order to become an affiliate or reseller.



The website says, “The new rant and rave is that Pure Leverage not only launched its new product line to the world. But they are paying out a whopping 100% in residual commissions back to their affiliates!”



Affiliates will be entitled to have direct access to Pure Leverage’s marketing materials, which allows them to receive commissions on a monthly basis. The website also guarantees that this system offers real products and services for the benefit of affiliates. In addition, these tool suites are easy to use and provide reliable online income opportunities to resellers without any risk. The majority of online income providers pay out only a small percentage of their profits to affiliates but Pure Leverage’s clear functional systems deliver 100% in commission. Those who are looking for a legitimate residual income opportunity can browse through pureresiduals.com to know about the features of Pure Leverage’s pure residual income plans.



To get more information about Pure Leverage, visit http://www.pureresiduals.com.



About Pure Residuals

The website Pure Residuals was created by P.J Germain, an SEO expert and webmaster, who has been earning online money for more than 10 years. This website offers information and reviews on some of the best Residual Income Business Opportunities available on the Internet.



Media Contact



Magnum Marketing, LLC

Address: 7536 Pine Lake Drive

Milton, FL 32570

Tel: 850-623-5153

Email: pj@pureresiduals.com

URL: http://www.pureresiduals.com