Learn CFDs Teams Up with Capital CFDs to Create a Daily ASX Market Wrap

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- LearnCFDs.com is excited to announce a new addition to their website, having teamed up with Capital CFDs to provide a daily ASX market wrap each day.



Ashley Jessen, Director of LearnCFDs.com said: “Local traders want to be able to get a quick snap shot of what drove the markets higher or lower, what the best performers on the day were in combination with technical analysis on the S&P/ASX 200 chart.



“We believe this new addition to the full range of CFD and Forex education on our site will be greatly welcomed by our regular visitors.”



“With such a wide range of information all over the web, it’s nice to be able to offer a succinct look at the day’s trading and an outlook of what’s to come using technical analysis. Traders don’t want to have to sift through pages of material to get the basics. We’ve found a more succinct version of the day’s activity is what traders are after,” commented Jessen.



Local ASX traders have been experiencing strong gains recently with the local Index rising 15% for 2012 and making an extremely positive start in 2013. Stocks like Telstra, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, CSL and Fortescue Metals have made extremely impressive gains over the last couple of months and we believe 2013 is setting up nicely for those positioned to take advantage of volatility going forward.



To access the free daily ASX market updates simple go to http://www.learncfds.com/ASX-Update and click on the link for each daily update.



About LearnCFDs.com

LearnCFDs.com prides itself in offering a range of free tutorials on CFD & Forex trading, allowing traders to become more confident traders and to trade within their means.



Trading Forex & CFDs carries a high level of risk and you can lose more than the capital you initially started with. Leveraged derivative products are not for everyone and it is advised to seek independent advice.



LearnCFDs.com cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness or whether the information provided is fit for a particular purpose and whilst we do attempt to ensure the information is accurate, you accept that we are not liable and are in no way giving investment advice or soliciting you to invest in any product.



Contact Info:



Company Name: Learn CFDs Pty Ltd

Email: Ashley@LearnCFDs.com

Company Location: Baulkham Hills, Sydney NSW Australia 2000

Website Address: http://www.LearnCFDs.com