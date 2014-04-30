Learn Club Dance Now Offering Dance Moves for Beginners

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Dancing with the Stars is back for spring and viewers are watching and wishing they could move it like their favorite celebrities. Now with Learn Club Dance’s Dance Moves for Beginners, anyone can learn how to dance like the stars. Don’t have the time or money to take formal dance classes? No problem. This method is perfect for anyone who has a special occasion coming up and needs to gain some skills in a short amount of time.



The beginner system from Learn Club Dance works because it simplifies dancing for the student. Many people think of dancing as out of their reach – too difficult for the average person to grasp. Learn Club Dance breaks dancing down into simple, specific steps. Once they learn these steps, beginner dancers just combine them in any order they wish. Suddenly dancing isn’t so scary. No other DVD or dance studio has achieved such a user friendly method.



Instructional videos from Learn Club Dance put no pressure on the trainee. The beginner videos are just that – designed specifically for people with no dance experience and containing only the hottest, easiest dance moves to learn. Dancers learn to dance at their own pace, and as long as they stick with it, they will be pleasantly surprised at how much they have picked up in such a short amount of time. The videos leave nothing to the imagination, breaking dances down step by step showing angles from the front, side, and back.



For more information or to order a DVD visit Learn Club Dance online at www.learnclubdance.com.



About Learn Club Dance

Learn Club Dance is an online company that produces engaging and effective instructional dance videos. DVDs are tailored specifically for men, women, or those looking to learn salsa, partnering, or hip hop dancing.



Instructors break down dance moves in a way that’s easy for anyone to understand and learn. This method allows students to learn fast, and with instant downloads they can get started right away.



To learn more visit www.learnclubdance.com.