Learn Doing Make-Up Like a Pro with Make-Up Courses from London College of Beauty Therapy

London College of Beauty Therapy, the largest private educational establishment in London, provides a wide range of basic to advanced make-up courses. All of their make-up courses are exclusively designed to better prepare students for the industry so that they can provide the services that customers want. LCBT make-up training programmes are completely flexible, offering certificate & diploma courses, short and advanced courses and apprenticeships. They provide a range of make-up courses ranging from bridal makeup and business, fashion to TV, film, entertainment, fashion, and beauty industries. Taking these courses allow students make their career in thriving make-up industry. These courses are taught by experienced make-up artists who have years of industry experience and hold state recognised teaching qualifications.



A representative of LCBT talked about their make-up courses, "All of our make-up programmes are completely flexible, offering certificate & diploma courses, short and advanced courses and apprenticeships. All courses consist of knowledge and information which balance skill and craft development, event and production experience and industry placements coinciding with academic study. There are continual start dates throughout the year with groups enrolling daily at peak times, and with the option of daytime, evening and weekend courses, to enable both funded and non-funded students to find a course to suit them."



London College of Beauty Therapy is the best beauty college in London providing a range of short specialist courses and advanced specialisms at Level 4 in areas such as Spa and Salon Management Diplomas; Aesthetics and Medi-Aesthetics qualifications awarded by CIBTAC and Advanced Epilation/Electrolysis courses as the London Sterex Academy. Over the year LCBT has provided the opportunity for thousands of young people and adults, to obtain the qualifications, skills required and the confidence to embark on a lifetime careers in beauty, make-up, hairdressing and fitness, industries that are ever growing and thriving.



About London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT)

Founded by Eileen Cavalier OBE in 1995, the London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT) offers a wide range of courses such as Beauty Therapy, Beauty Retail, Hair and Media Makeup, Hairdressing, Advanced Aesthetics, Advanced Epilation and Fitness. LCBT's training programmes are completely flexible, offering certificate & diploma courses, short and advanced courses and apprenticeships. The college has gained the Centre of Vocational Excellence for Retail and Beauty and Holistic Care. It also holds the Training Quality Mark, the Matrix Standard and the Leadership and Management Standard, and has won numerous awards for training and excellence.



