Learn Guitar the Right Way in 12 Steps with the Magic of Spy Tunes

East Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- For people who want to learn guitar the right way, Spy Tunes provides a lifetime of musical knowledge packed into a comprehensive 12-step learning system that explores the intricacies of guitar theory while helping students master the technical skills they need to become superstar musicians.



Featuring detailed instruction in the form of workbooks, e-books, videos, MP3‘s, backing tracks and complete tabs from world-renowned guitarists Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan and T-Bone Walker, The Spy Tunes Method is the most complete series of guitar lessons available anywhere. “The Spy Tunes Method (TM) will teach you everything you need to know to unlock the secrets of the fretboard. Developed with over 15 years direct teaching experience, Spy Tunes has helped 1000’s of people just like you to master the guitar,” an article on the Spy Tunes website noted.



In an effort to help people understand the system and how it works, Spy Tunes recently released a 15 minute YouTube video demonstrating the exact teaching method employed in their online guitar lessons and how students can integrate new knowledge into their practice routine. The video is also available on the Spy Tunes website.



Spy Tunes offers instruction for students of all levels. Beginners start off by learning open position chords and barre chords, while intermediate students are introduced to the major and minor pentatonic scales, parallel minor chords and Blues phrasing. Advanced and master level players explore pentatonic modes, chords around Ionian, arpeggios and arpeggios around Ionian. “You will fully understand how to play guitar when you can improvise both inside and outside the box,” an article on the Spy Tunes website noted.



Since staying on track while learning independently can be challenging for some people, Spy Tunes has invented a unique and effective approach to helping students continue their practice throughout the length of each course. Known as The Self Eliminating Practice Routine, this fun and rewarding teaching tool helps students stay organized and chart their progress on a daily basis.



About Spy Tunes

