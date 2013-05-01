Learn How to Become a Driving Instructor - U.K Based Website Provides Vital Information About Careers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Aspiring driving instructors who wish to learn the facts about this exciting career should visit http://be-a.co.uk. This site provides essential facts for a wide variety of career tracks. According to Editor-in-Chief Dan Morgan, you can find everything from salary statistics to resources for training.



Driving instructors help teach the next generation of motorists the proper way to operate a vehicle and how to adhere to state and federal guidelines. In order to become an approved driving instructor, you must be tested and registered by the Driving Standards Agency and pass the Approved Driving Instructor exam.



The certification exam contains three separate sections. In the first section, you’ll be tested on driving theory. In the second section of the exam you’ll be tested on your driving technique. You’ll also be given an eye exam during this portion of the test. The final section of the exam will evaluate your instruction skills.



There are a few additional qualifications that you must have to become a driving instructor in the U.K. You must:



- Be over the age of 21

- Hold a valid license in the U.K. or EU

- Have held a license for at least four of the past six years

- Not have been disqualified from driving over the past four years

- Pass an advanced criminal background check



While most driving instructor training programs take between 6 months to a year, it is possible to complete the program within 3 to 4 months. This does, however, take a significant amount of hard work and dedication.



