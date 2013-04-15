Learn How to Get Free Microsoft Points from Freemicrosoftpointsguide.Com

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Freemicrosoftpointsguide.com is a guide that helps you get free Microsoft points. Many downloads in the market place of Xbox Live are free, but for certain quality content you need to convert Microsoft Points to buy that specific download. Microsoft points can be bought through credit cards or from retail locations. It is a currency that is used in Xbox music, windows live gallery, windows market place games, Xbox live marketplace. Freemicrosoftpointsguide.com facilitates buying these points that facilitate in purchasing different kinds of content without using credit cards. This in turn decreases the transaction cost and guarantees security.



The points are exchanged to a currency that is local. This helps in understanding the difference of the points obtained in return to the amount paid. The exchange rate is not always accurate due to fluctuations, but is an easy way of making transactions in Xbox live market place. The currency that is spent in Xbox live market place has different uses. Here the currency is used for buying Gamertag pictures, themes, games, material for expansion of game, original Xboxes title, and other stuff that can be downloaded. The points used in Xbox marketplace cannot be shifted from one place to another.



Reimbursement of Microsoft points are not possible for purchases made earlier. Two executive programs offered by Microsoft, Bing Rewards and Xbox Live Rewards offer you free points. To obtain Xbox live rewards registration of one’s Gamertag with the site Xbox Live Rewards and you will get points for renewal of subscription of Xbox live gold. Bing Rewards are earned using Bing search. For this, you register with the homepage of Bing Rewards, and as you become a member, you'll earn Credits which helps conducting searches by using Bing as well as clicking on reward links.



Today Microsoft points are quite popular because they can be acquired for free by those who buy games online with the currency. Free Microsoft points are invaluable because they accepted by most of the online stores which facilitate download of contents. People looking to get their hands on these free Microsoft points find it difficult sourcing them. Freemicrosoftpointsguide.com helps you in finding these points at the best price. It offers a complete repository of information regarding free Microsoft points.



For further details, please visit http://freemicrosoftpointsguide.com/



About Freemicrosoftpointsguide.com

Freemicrosoftpointsguide.com is a website that gives complete information on free Microsoft points. With increasing number of people on the lookout for Microsoft points to avail the latest in games, the site offers one location for all avid game-lovers to get these points. The only catch is that customer’s need to be sure of what they want to avoid disappointment as Microsoft points are not refunded.



Media Contact

www.freemicrosoftpointsguide.com