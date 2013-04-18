Learn How to Lose Weight Quickly with Garcinia Cambogia Select

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia has long been used throughout India and Asia as a native fruit and spice. While this pumpkin like fruit is flavorful and has an enticing aroma, it has been found to have positive health benefits, particularly appetite suppression and boosting your metabolism properties.



Garcinia Cambogia Select is an all-natural weight loss supplement that has taken the active compounds in Garcinia Cambogia, Hydroxycitric Acid, and turned it into an extract that can be taken in capsule form. A 12 week long clinical study showed that participants lost an average of 12 pounds each without making any other changes to their diet or exercise program.



Garcinia Cambogia benefits its users by slowing down the digestion process so that your body has more time to convert the fats you consume into energy opposed to turning it into stored fat. When your digestion slows down you feel fuller longer and have less of an urge to snack in-between meals. It also balances your blood sugar and increases your levels of Serotonin so that you fuller faster when you do eat. When you are eating less, reducing your urge to snack, and have an increased metabolism you will reduce our amount of stored calories and fat, resulting in weight loss.



“By slowing your digestion process you will experience a boost in your metabolism. Your body will create more energy for you to burn and will have the time to burn more of the fat that you already have stored. If you want to know how to lose weight quickly incorporate this extract on a daily basis to reach your weight loss goals in a natural and safe manner.” Garcinia Cambogia Representative



