'Learn How to Play Keyboard' Reveals Details Related to Rocket Piano

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- http://www.howtoplaykeyboardonline.com, a renowned name when it comes to sharing tips, resources and online piano lessons, today revealed the details related to popular piano learning course – Rocket Piano. The course covers step by step lessons related to piano for a period of 12 months. The beginner to advance program include systematic guides of famous songs and helps one learn to read sheet music as well. Some of the genres included in the course are pop, classic, rock, country and blues among others.



Speaking on the occasion, Ruth Martin, the president of Learn How to Play Keyboard said, “Rocket Piano is one of the most popular, well-known, and trusted online piano courses available today. The price for the basic course is more affordable than most online piano lessons, and much cheaper than lessons with a piano teacher. Some of the benefits of learning how to play keyboard or piano online are that you can learn at your own convenience and re-watch lessons if you need to for no extra cost.”



According to the site, the course comes with around 57 video tutorials, 248 quality sound files and a few books including Beginners Book, Intermediate Book, Advance Book, Jazz Book, Gospel and Hymns Book and 26 Jan tracks + Quizzes. The site also confirms that the course has already been purchased by over 90, 000 music lovers and contains lessons for beginners as well as trained pianists.



On purchase of the course, instant access to the members area is provided, which contains a lot of information in the form of eBooks, sample audios and videos. According to the experts, the biggest advantage of learning online is that one can access the course at any time from any part of the world.



Jon, one of the creators of the Rocket Piano lessons added, “We designed Rocket Piano to be the easiest system to learn to play the piano available anywhere. Rocket Piano is jam-packed with quality information, including hundreds of sound files, pictures, diagrams, videos lessons AND step-by-step instructions training you to read music AND play by ear.”



