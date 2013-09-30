Learn How to Recover Deleted Photos from iPhone

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Wondershare is a leading company in consumer software products and services. The company is geared towards offering its customers a 100% satisfaction rate in regard to both customer support service as well as access to high quality software products. The company also features tutorials and “How To” articles that are geared to assist members in making the most of technology.



One of the applications offered on the website is the Wondershare Dr.Fone that allows users to recover deleted photos from iPhone. The company understands that there are a countless number of times when a person accidentally deletes a photo not meant to be deleted, or perhaps an important image. There is the likelihood that photos may be lost due to inexplicable reasons. Whatever the reason, Wondershare highlights the steps on how to recover deleted photos from iPhone.



There are two ways to recover a deleted photo. One way is to directly scan and recover photos from the iPhone while the other is to scan and extract the iTunes backup file. However, while using the Wondershare Dr.Fone application it is highly imperative to pay extra attention in treating the iPhone carefully. It is advisable to set the phone on flight mode and to avoid updating the iTunes backup.



The Wondershare Dr.Fone application has been created for both Windows and Mac users. It can be used to recover photos from various versions of the iPhone including iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 5, and iPhone 4S. A step by step instruction list has been detailed on the website to provide maximum assistance. The article also features related images designed to provide service seekers with a visual representation on how to recover deleted photos from an iPhone. The website allows users to download a free trial version of the Wondershare Dr.Fone for iOS Windows and iOS Mac in order to test out the effectiveness of the application.



In addition to the superior software, the company also makes it a point to provide its members with all the knowledge and information required to run the software effectively. There is a live chat service that allows members to clear their doubts or any questions they may have immediately. By accessing the forums and discussion threads, users are able to avail the assistance of the company as well.



To know more details about recovering deleted photos from an iPhone, Read this instruction from Wondershare



About Wondershare

Wondershare is a leading company in the software industry. Its objective is to provide consumer software products and services on a global level. The company is situated in Shenzhen, China. It was established in 2003 and since then has been driven to offer a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.



Media Contact:

Jane Shew

ShenZhen (Headquarter)

FLOOR 8 , Block A, TCL Building, Gaoxin Ave.1.S., Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province

P.R. China 518057

Phone: +86-755-8611-7717

Fax: +86-755-8611-7737

Email: support@wondershare.com

Website: http://www.wondershare.com/