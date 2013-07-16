Learn IT Courses Through OnlineITcourses.com

Arnhem, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- OnlineITcourses.com offers IT training facility to students online. Candidates can join for IT courses via this website and get started with the learning process within a minute. OnlineITcourses.com provides IT e-learning facility without any initial investment. Candidates need computer and Internet access for learning. All IT courses offered through this website are self-contained and interactive. The IT training courses consist of interactive videos, didactic games, servers online access and practice exams. Knowledge of students is tested in an environment based on practice.



OnlineITcourses.com provides learning solutions which include IT eLearning, social learning, e-learning-pros and cons, knowledge community and e-learning demo. Apart from that, certain certifications like Security, Oracle, Linux, Cisco, Microsoft and Comp TIA are also offered via this website. Candidates can choose the right time and place to follow a particular IT course. This online IT training provider gives a time of several months to complete a course, and therefore students can schedule their work accordingly. Rich learning material provision is considered to be an added advantage of OnlineITcourses.com.



The website says, “OnlineITcourses.com is entirely digital and this means that we no longer use paper, and that we can limit traveling to a minimum. After all, collaboration now works just fine through the Internet. All the CO2 produced by the servers running our website is also fully compensated.”



The latest technological developments are covered by OnlineITcourses.com as all IT courses are offered online to students. IT training is provided to students at a rate that is 80% cheaper than any traditional method. This website also has an online knowledge community, which is focused on imparting knowledge among other students and IT professionals. Students of OnlineITcourses.com will become a member of the online knowledge community automatically. Organizations will also get support from this online education provider.



The IT training courses of OnlineITcourses.com include software development courses like Java, Microsoft .Net and Programming languages, Databases like Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle, Office and Desktop courses like Google, SAP and Microsoft Office. Practice exams are also conducted by this e-learning provider, which consist of Comp TIA, Oracle, Cisco and Microsoft. Project management and ITIL are also offered to candidates. The blog of OnlineITcourses.com features articles from several IT experts.



About OnlineITcourses.com

