Learn Kung Fu Online With Trial Rate of $1 for First Month Access to Spirit Dragon Institute

Christiansted, VI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Spirit Dragon Institute is offering a special introductory trial rate of $1 dollar for one month of access to their online training courses where students can learn Kung Fu online.



Spirit Dragon Institute's Online School allows students to learn Traditional Chinese Kung Fu from anywhere in the world via more than 470 detailed instructional video lessons taught by Spirit Dragon Institute founder and head instructor Sifu Franklin Fick.



With a lifelong dedication to learning and passing on the traditional martial arts of China, Sifu Franklin Fick has spent the last 20 years learning from some of the best instructors in the world. In order to open the world of Kung Fu and traditional martial arts to more students, the Spirit Dragon Institute is offering a special introductory rate of just a single dollar for one month of access to their 470+ online Chinese Martial Arts video lessons.



"I’ve designed the online courses so that anybody anywhere in the world can learn Kung Fu online the same way they would learn at a school with face-to-face instructions,” said Sifu Franklin Fick. “By offering this special introductory rate, I hope to open the world of Traditional Chinese Martial arts to even more people.”



Starting from the basics and progressing through the system so that students can easily master the material, the more than 470+ video lessons cover Shaolin Kung Fu, Internal Strength, Tai Chi, Xing Yi and Qigong. Personal coaching, certification, and rank are also options to help students on their path. “Our video lessons allow students to learn correctly, avoid common mistakes, progress faster, and truly understand what they are trying to accomplish,” said Sifu Franklin Fick.



The special offer includes complete access to the site and every video lesson as well as Student Forums. Students can access any lesson at any time and review them as many times as they like directly from their computer. After the first month of membership, students will only be charged $19.95 per month for continued access to all the Member Content. Platinum Membership provides a personal video coaching session each month. Payments can be made securely and quickly via PayPal, and students enjoy a 100-percent money-back guarantee for the first month. For more information, please visit http://onlineschool.spiritdragoninstitute.com



About Spirit Dragon Institute

Spirit Dragon Institute's Online School allows students to learn Traditional Chinese Kung Fu from anywhere in the world via more than 470 detailed instructional video lessons. Students can learn traditional Chinese Kung Fu, Shaolin Kung Fu, Xing Yi Quan, Tai Chi Chuan, and Qigong. Sifu Franklin Fick, founder of Spirit Dragon Institute, has been a lifelong practitioner of Traditional Chinese Kung Fu and Qigong and has over 15 years of teaching experience.