Learn Lessons Quicly by Using Skype in the Classroom

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The powerful usage of voice over IP protocol programme has been realized by various schools all over the world. Previously Skype was only used as a communicating platform with the support of internet. Utilizing Skype for educational purposes has proved a genius move. It is now commonly used by schools to communicate with other schools from geographically far off locations. This new approach helps students in completing lessons faster and with wider perspectives.



Many schools are now encouraging their teachers and students in video conferencing with other schools/classrooms. This medium has accelerated the collection and comparison of educational information within the country limits. Teachers say that with the help of Skype the efficiency of lessons taught has improved tremendously. Using Skype in the classroom will increase the capacity of students to retain data related to their lessons apart from lending a greater exposure.



A unique programme named ‘Mystery Skype’ with location map will help students to learn geography easily and interestingly. Firstly, the students are allowed to communicate with other students from an undisclosed place and they have to identify the location of other students by asking questions related to towns, cities nearby, landmarks and geographical features. This will be a fun way to learn geography and other tough subjects.



A website says, “Skype can be used to help students by video chatting with experts about certain subjects in front of their class”



Another benefit by using Skype in classrooms is students can solve difficult mathematical problems by video chatting with mathematics professors/teachers from local colleges and schools. The children can easily gather more knowledge and information from various parts of the country. The internal and external communication with teachers and experts can be increased by using Skype in the classroom.



Experts from various fields have vouched for using Skype in the classroom as a positive way to approach the educational system.



The Skype is an internet VOIP protocol programme used mainly for voice chatting, video conferencing, video chatting and much more. The specific features of Skype are now channelized to develop educational system. Students will get the benefit of gaining knowledge from other schools within the boundaries and limitations of their classrooms.

Studies can learn new things in a fun way by using Skype in the classroom. Many schools are trying to adapt this facility.



Studies can learn new things in a fun way by using Skype in the classroom. Many schools are trying to adapt this facility.



