Learn More About Jeeps for Sale in Pompano Beach from Arrigo Group

Fort Pierce, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Arrigo Group is pleased to present the Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in Pompano Beach. Drive across the beautiful city of Margate with the ever gracious Grand Cherokee. The new 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee will cast a spell on jeep loves with an impressive design and this latest one is a perfect take-home. With over 70 standard safety and security features, this jeep will sure keep the loved ones safe and secured. Engineered to excite, this track-inspired Grand Cherokee comes with Brembo brakes, Torque Reserve System, Launch Control System, Supercharged 6.2L V8 engine and many more.



Inside this new jeep Grand Cherokee for sale are Laguna leather front seats, flat-bottomed steering wheel, dual-pane power sunroof, Harman Kardon Premium Audio and various other luxury features. Coming to the exterior features, the Grand Cherokee will be seen sporting LED tail lamps, 20-inch wheels, signature day time running lights, high-intensity discharge headlamps and a whole range of impeccable features. The available trims are Laredo, Laredo E, Upland, Altitude, Limited, Limited X, Trailhawk, Overland, High Altitude, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk. Click here to go to the website to check out the 2020 Grand Cherokee Inventory with new vehicle specials; pre-approved financing; and value for the trade. Call now to book a test ride.



Click here to learn more about jeeps for sale in Pompano Beach https://www.arrigomargate.com/new-jeep-grand-cherokee-margate-fl.htm



Arrigo group are the car dealers offering a comprehensive range of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM Truck and a range of used cars.



