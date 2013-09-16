Learn More About the Latest Medical Mobile Application, EMS via gofundme.com

Oakville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- GoFundMe is an online platform that allows users to raise funds for important projects, causes or life events. People can simply sign up and share the prescribed links with family and friends in order to receive real time donations. The founders of the company Persistence LLC have introduced a new mobile application named Emergency Medical Service or EMS through the website gofundme.com, which will be soon available to customers as an iPhone application. The developers state that this medical mobile application can integrate ‘Face Time Technology with 911 Services’. Apart from that, the EMS progress is said to be reviewed by various developmental teams from across the world.



According to the developers, the text button on the EMS application will help in sending messages if the user is unable to talk. In addition, the ‘3G/4G to WiFi button enables to switch data and WiFi. The EMS application functions consist of Facetime technology, 2-way GPS Locator, Auto-forwarding of Medical or Personal information previously entered by user, Video streaming Over 3G/4G or WIFI, Video Recording, and so on. Furthermore, users can pre-enter their personal information with the help of the EMS iPhone application. Those who are willing to contribute for the launch of this advanced application can select different reward levels from the website gofundme.com.



The developers of EMS application say, “The Funds raised will go towards the development of the App as well as cover costs for rewards, we plan on creating a huge demand for the development and release of this App by making everyone aware of the potential benefits of this app and the need for it.



Potential contributors can choose from reward levels like EMS Wristband at $5, EMS App at $20, Hat or Shirt at $25, App along with Apparel at $55, 2 Apps 2 Hats at $100 and 5 Apps 5 Shirts at $125. Moreover, an EMS Package at $10,000, Special Promo code worth $1000 and $5000 worth downloads to share promo code are also available in reward levels. The Medical Mobile Application EMS can convey information with accuracy, with the support of videos and photos. The receiver will get to know the actual condition of the sender and hence can process the information more effectively.



To obtain more information about EMS, visit https://www.facebook.com/EmergencyMedicalService.EMS or http://www.gofundme.com/48o648.



About Persistence LLC

Persistence LLC was co-founded by Philip Mills and Tyre Oliver. They have developed an advanced medical mobile application named EMS or Emergency Medical Service. This application is available from the website gofundme.com. People can contribute any amount via this site, towards the development of this innovative medical and emergency application.



Media Contact

Persistence LLC

Address: 8833 Oakville

St Keller Tx 76244

Tel: 469-407-8734 (Tyre Oliver)

Tel: 817-298-0154 (Philip Mills)

URL: https://www.facebook.com/EmergencyMedicalService.EMS

http://www.gofundme.com/48o648