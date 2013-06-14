Learn Office Computing Skills and IT Applications from the Comfort of Your Home

Daytona Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Azuma Learning is an interactive website which provides visitors with the chance of learning computer programs that are handy for any personal or professional platform and comes with a series of videos and self reading material so each website visitor can learn at his or her own pace.



The Azuma Learning center is based in Houston, Texas and focuses on the continuous learning process of organizations’ employees that need to be equipped with the right sort of technical knowledge. Imparting training in computing tools and software that are essential to the organization is one of Azuma Learning Center’s greatest privileges as it prepares current and potential workers to know the tips and tricks of different IT applications that are needed for use in office work.



Calculations, predictions, analysis and report writing are some of the major processes that take place in any company. Having the required personal traits to plan and prioritize is half the work done but execution requires the use of writing applications, spreadsheet creating software and financial report making programs. The technical tools vary from operating system and the software each company licenses for use in the organization. The following desktop software names are some of the most used applications in any company or office:



- Adobe

- Apple

- Computer Basics

- Corel

- IBM

- Lotus Notes

- Intuit

- Microsoft

- Quark



The most commonly used software is Microsoft Office which has complete set of tools for writing documents, creating PowerPoint presentations and Excel spreadsheets and much more. Azuma Learning Center provides a range of different videos for Microsoft Office training. Users can request for a demo session to see if the program is suitable for their needs. The center employs the most professional staff to teach the different courses and tutorials to the students. The staff uses practical examples and a friendly stance to clear concepts and to make learning fun and easy for amateurs.



The Microsoft Excel tutorial is especially of great help to students as it is one of the most complex tools to understand. The spreadsheet creating tool from Microsoft is used in creating charts, comparisons, record keeping and much more. Azuma Learning Center is an excellent choice for people who want to hone their technical skills or those who do not have time to attend classes at an academy and want to learn at their own pace, from the comfort of their homes.



For more information, please visit http://www.azumalearning.com/desktop/



Media Contact:

Brimstone Holdings,LLC

brimstonehills@gmx.com

Daytona Beach , FL

http://www.azumalearning.com/desktop/