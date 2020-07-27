Learn SAP at Home with a Comprehensive List of Training Modules at $10 Only

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- ERPTRAINING9.Com is pleased to announce that they are now giving away a comprehensive list of SAP training modules at $10 only. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay at home and in order to help people make better use of this time, ERPTRAINING9 had decided to give away the courses with huge price reduction.



Each SAP module costs $99 and a SAP bundle with 65 SAP modules costs $999. However, in order to help people make the most of the isolation and lockdown time, the institute is giving away a single module at $10 and the bundle at $99 only. It is a limited period offer and interested individuals might want to grab the offer at the earliest.



Those who buy a module(s) or the bundle can also benefit from lifetime access and upgrades from the site. The professionally designed SAP training program covers everything ranging from beginner's guide to expert program. Get the most of all the SAP modules with unlimited access to training videos.



To know more visit https://www.erptraining9.com/



About https://www.erptraining9.com/

ERPTRAINING9.com offers a comprehensive list of SAP Training videos which can be purchased by any individual who is interested in learning SAP. The course will be beneficial for accountants, MBA graduates, computer science graduates and IT graduates.



Media Contact

Andre Figurelli – ERPTRAINING9.COM

Address: 14350 60th St North, Suite 14417, Clearwater, FL 33760 USA

Website: https://www.erptraining9.com