Learn the Right Strategies and Quit the Smoking Habit

Simi Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Stop Smoking Aid.Org says that there are many myths and delusions surrounding smoking. They point out that the claims of some of the smokers that smoking relaxes their minds and that of a few others that it puts an end to their stress are imaginary.



Stop Smoking Aid.Org have come out with two books and one of them is "Painless Stop Smoking" and the other is "Easy Way To Stop Smoking". In "Painless Stop Smoking", the author confesses that he himself had been smoking for 22 years before he discovered that it was easy to have the mental shift to come out of the habit. He is euphoric and acknowledges that the difference the cessation of the habit brought was life-changing because he started feeling free due to absence of fear towards smoking health risks.



The author continues that he wants every smoker to stop this habit and that is why he has composed this great Painless Stop Smoking Cure program. He adds that he spent six years for figuring out this program. He expresses his happiness that with the help of this program, 40,000 smokers in Belgium and Holland are free from smoking health risks because they have left the habit.



In the other book, "Easy Way To Stop Smoking", the author, Allen Carr elaborately explains that the easy method to stop smoking involves smokers deciding not to smoke ever again and not to get dejected about it also. He says that they should rather rejoice about quitting smoking because they are free from smoking health risks. The author encourages smokers that once they read the first part of the book, the strategy suggested in it will make sense to them.



According to the author, the main causes that may let down smokers who try to quit smoking are the influence of other smokers and having a bad day and so, the book addresses both these causes. He proudly says that he has been refining the program with the feedback he has been receiving for the last 20 years and that is why he considers it as a good book on non-smoking.



