Learn to Cook Italian - in Italy

Divine Amalfi Villas allows visitors to Italy to come and enjoy the country while staying in authentic Italian villas and homes. Part of the overall experience is learning to cook Italian. Franco and Pasquale’s Cooking School is the perfect place to do so.



Seated on the Amalfi Coast, the school combines rustic Italian dishes with a modern touch for the full experience of the Italian lifestyle. The duo have a combined 50 years in the cooking and dining industry, and they have an approach to cooking that cannot be matched.



One cannot learn to cook without the full experience of hands on training, so the cooking classes are held daily with lunch. Classes are taught in Sorrento.



“Our cooking school is for the travelers that are appealed to the traditional Italian dishes and would like to learn our style and respect for food in a lively environment. Our classes are aimed to create conditions for participants to easily produce a complete menu. In fact, we try to give particular attention to organic and local ingredients,” said Pasquale.



For a holiday destination or on a tour through the area, the cooking schools are a great way to get a full taste of Italy away from the large, bustling cities and into the country where the traditions have been passed down for centuries.



Divine Amalfi Villas allows you to rent luxury villas in Italy. They have an extensive selection of villa rentals on the Amalfi Coast of Italy. Available resorts are located in Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi, Ravello, Capri and many other parts of Italy.



Mangia Bene!



