Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Pipeline and Clinical Trial Market Development Scenario

? Financials Information, Business Overview and Product Specification Matrix

? Patent Analysis Briefing* [if applicable]

? No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office

? Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures



Market Competition



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. The report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Pipeline and Clinical Trial Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



The biopharmaceutical industry has risen to meet the challenge posed by this novel virus: hundreds of companies across the globe have entered the race to develop a treatment and a preventive vaccine. While the industry has shown its mettle by immediately initiating research on agents for COVID-19, the progress of R&D in general has been adversely impacted, with delays in clinical trial timelines and regulatory decisions across disease areas.



Over the coming months, as trial data readouts become available, frontrunners will emerge in both the therapeutic and preventive categories. Currently, the therapeutics space is dominated by candidates already approved for other disease indications; one of these products, an IL-6 inhibitor already marketed for an immunology indication, is well positioned to win the first regulatory approval for COVID-19. The number of clinical trial delays has been steadily increasing throughout Q1 and into Q2 2020. As activity begins to pick up later in the year, trial sponsors might strive to make up for lost time, but the extensive delays will be difficult to overcome entirely.



Scope



- Profiles of the most promising treatments and vaccines in the pipeline for COVID-19, including SWOT analyses, an overview of trials, and summaries of available data

- An overview of the clinical trials landscape, including discussion of the approaches being adopted for therapeutic and vaccine development

- Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships

- Proprietary expert insights on COVID-19 R&D obtained by GlobalData's investigative journalism team

- Analysis of the impact of the outbreak on clinical trial timelines across disease areas and geographies

- Assessment of regulatory delays associated with the pandemic

- GlobalData poll results on topics covered in the report



While global mega trends influencing the market routing the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique market drivers.



COVID19 Outbreak Impact by Major Geographies includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific



Research Objectives

- To analyse and forecast the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Pipeline and Clinical Trial market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Pipeline and Clinical Trial Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



