Major Players in This Report Include,

AXA (France), Allstate Insurance (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Munich Reinsurance (Germany), Metlife (United States), Nippon Life Insurance (India)



Learner driver insurance offers the short-term coverage for the provisional license holders. It is offered to the individuals who want to learn driving with someone they know. The insurance lasts up to 90 days and is available for different duration. It also works in addition to any cover in place already in car and fully comprehensive. The learner driver insurance covers flexible duration, loss, or damage, new car replacement, legal liability and others. These benefits are increasing the demand which is fuelling the market growth.



Market Trend:

Increasing Preference of Learning with Friend or Family's Car



Market Drivers:

Risks Involved While Training is Fuelling the Market Growth



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness About Learner Driver Insurance

Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



Opportunities:

Rising Number of Sales Channels of Insurance

Increasing Number of Accidental Cases Associated with Learner



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Learner Driver Insurance market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.



The Learner Driver Insurance market study is being classified by Coverages (Loss or damage, New car replacement, Legal liability, Others), Vehicle type (Own car, Someone else's car), Duration (2 hours, 1 to 10 Days, 11 to 20 Days, 21 to 30 Days, More than 30 Days), Distribution channel (Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Others)



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here.



