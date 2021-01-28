Learner Driver Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 : AXA, Allianz, Metlife

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Learner Driver Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Key Players in This Report Include,

AXA (France), Allstate Insurance (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Munich Reinsurance (Germany), Metlife (United States) and Nippon Life Insurance (India)



Brief Summary of Learner Driver Insurance:

Learner driver insurance offers the short-term coverage for the provisional license holders. It is offered to the individuals who want to learn driving with someone they know. The insurance lasts up to 90 days and is available for different duration. It also works in addition to any cover in place already in car and fully comprehensive. The learner driver insurance covers flexible duration, loss, or damage, new car replacement, legal liability and others. These benefits are increasing the demand which is fuelling the market growth.



Market Drivers

- Risks Involved While Training is Fuelling the Market Growth



Market Trend

- Increasing Preference of Learning with Friend or Family's Car



Restraints

- High Costs Associated with the Learner Driver Insurance



The Global Learner Driver Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Coverages (Loss or damage, New car replacement, Legal liability, Others), Vehicle type (Own car, Someone else's car), Duration (2 hours, 1 to 10 Days, 11 to 20 Days, 21 to 30 Days, More than 30 Days), Distribution channel (Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Others)



Regions Covered in the Learner Driver Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



