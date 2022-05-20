Learning Analytics Market to See Booming Growth : Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Learning Analytics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Learning Analytics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP SE (Germany), TIBCO Software Inc (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Tableau Software (United States), MicroStrategy Incorporated (United States), Alteryx (United States), Saba Software (United States)



Definition:

Learning analytics is the measurement, collection, analysis, and reporting of data about learners, and learning programs for purposes of understanding and optimizing learning, learning experiences, and its impact on an organization's performance and act. Learning analytics is basically used for increasing the ability to make institutional decisions and empower students to make changes to their behavior that positively affects their learning. Increasing the adoption of big data analytics in education, training, and learning is projected the growth of the learning analytics market in the forecast period.



Market Trends:

Growing Improved Knowledge Flow and Learning Success across the Organization



Market Drivers:

Increasing People's Expectation for Accountability and Transparency in the Educational Systems

Rising Need for Data-Driven Decisions to Improve Education Quality

Rising Individual Learning and Training and Growing Adoption of Mobile Learning Globally



Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancement and Development Reduce Cost through Managing Financial Performance as well as Learning and Academic Risk, and Complexity also reduced

Cloud-Based Learning Analytics Solutions Creates Opportunities for Market



The Global Learning Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Application (Consulting, Maintenance, Training, Development), Components (Software, Services (Managed Services, Professional Services)), End-Users (Academic, Enterprise/Corporate), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)



Global Learning Analytics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Learning Analytics market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Learning Analytics

- -To showcase the development of the Learning Analytics market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Learning Analytics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Learning Analytics

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Learning Analytics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Learning Analytics Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Learning Analytics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Learning Analytics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Learning Analytics Market Production by Region Learning Analytics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Learning Analytics Market Report:

- Learning Analytics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Learning Analytics Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Learning Analytics Market

- Learning Analytics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Learning Analytics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Learning Analytics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics}

- Learning Analytics Market Analysis by Application {Consulting, Maintenance, Training, Development}

- Learning Analytics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Learning Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Learning Analytics market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Learning Analytics near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Learning Analytics market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



