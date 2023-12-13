NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Learning Analytics Software and Services Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Learning Analytics Software and Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: IBM (United States), TIBCO (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (United States), Tableau Software (United States), McGraw Hill (United States), MicroStrategy (United States), Alteryx (United States), Qlik (United States).



Scope of the Report of Learning Analytics Software and Services

Learning analytics is that the activity, collection, analysis, and coverage of information regarding learners and their contexts, for functions of understanding and optimizing learning and also the environments during which it happens. This knowledge is often simply controlled and analyzed to produce powerful insights concerning user behavior, preferences, and future actions. Studentsâ€™ exploitation of numerous education hubs like digital platforms or university campuses for learning leaves knowledge footprints behind within the course of their study. Universities are using this knowledge to know how students learn and optimize their solutions to reinforce the scholar's expertise.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Application (People Acquisition and Retention, Curriculum Development, Performance Management, Budget And Finance Management, Operations Management, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-Based), Offering (Software, Services), End User (Educational Institutes, Corporate Training Centres, Government, Defense)



Market Trends:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Learning Analytics for the Automated Analysis and Suggestions or Decisions

Enhancement in GUI (Graphic User Interface) for User-Friendly Dashboard and Controls



Opportunities:

Comprehensive Government Efforts and investments to Digitalize the Education Sector

Rise in Paid Personalised Course Adaptations and Analytics Configurations by Private Platforms



Market Drivers:

Growth in Online Education Services in Educational and Training Institutes

Rising Penetration of Smart Devices



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Learning Analytics Software and Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Learning Analytics Software and Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Learning Analytics Software and Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Learning Analytics Software and Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Learning Analytics Software and Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Learning Analytics Software and Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Learning Analytics Software and Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



