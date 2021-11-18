Learning from the Previous Failures to Avoid Future Disasters

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- While Singapore has thankfully remained out of the headlines for structural failures since the collapse of the Hotel New World in 1986, the Asia Pacific region in general has not been so lucky. We have continued to see structures fall - and people die - which has underlined the need for those in forensics jobs to focus on finding the causes in order to prevent disasters happening again. In July this year, for example, 17 people died when a building collapsed in the city of Suzhou in China. Forensic examination of the building after the event found that the collapse was the result of structural alterations that had been made by the owner. While the hotel used to have just three floors, over the years, additional levels have been added and it was this that was found to be at the heart of the disaster.



Forensics jobs are vital to ensuring the ongoing safety of those who use buildings on a regular basis by learning from the mistakes of the past. LVI Associates works with those who specialise in this area, making connections at organisations looking to recruit the best and brightest talent. The firm also provides hiring support across many other areas of the infrastructure sector, including renewable energy, building services, transportation and water and environmental. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions creates options for every hiring need, whether that is short or long-term. LVI Associates has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and contacts with businesses across the infrastructure industry. As a result, today the firm works with a wealth of talented people as well as enterprises that range from innovative small businesses to internationally renowned brands. It is an obvious go-to for organisations keen to hire for resilience and expansion, as well as individuals looking to take that career-defining next step in areas such as forensics jobs.



In addition to extensive expertise in the Asia Pacific region, LVI Associates also brings a unique global perspective to the table. The team in Singapore is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that covers many different locations across the globe. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the international nature of the infrastructure sector, this kind of dual regional and worldwide reach is a vital part of the resources that LVI Associates can provide. The internal team is also a huge asset - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so that they are always at the cutting edge. Alongside forensics jobs there are also many other roles available via LVI Associates today, including Senior I&C Engineer, Operations Engineer [Waste & Water], Senior Process Integration Engineer and Technical Chemical Sales Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



