Learning How to Write a Screenplay That Might Actually Money - Writing a Screenplay That Doesn't Royally Suck

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Want to ditch your cubicle job and be a full time screenwriting professional? In his book, “How to Write a Screenplay That Doesn’t Suck,” Michael Rogan tells you how to write a screenplay that will make you bundles of cash.



“There are 50,000 screenplays submitted to the Writer’s Guild and 99% of them suck,” says Rogan. But yours doesn’t have too. In a few simple steps, you will know how to write a kick ass screenplay, and (most importantly) how to sell a screenplay.



[Biggest Mistakes That Newbies Make ]



Stop scouring websites that promise you full proof templates to screenplay success. Talent, persistence, and a little know how is all it takes to transform your script from a paper weight to a pot of gold. Rogan says, “If you want to be treated like a professional, you have to walk, talk, and write like a professional.”



Nothing turns off a Hollywood exec faster than sloppy query letters, so please proofread. On that note, you will have plenty of time to be footloose and fancy free when you’re rich. But until you know how to sell a screenplay, you must acquire the discipline to write every single day.



[3 Years of Film School in 30 Days]



Before you spend another $100 on a screenwriting conference, give “How to Write a Screenplay That Doesn’t Suck,” a try. Rogan reduces 3 years of fluff into 30 days of fundamental film industry knowledge.



Watch a few movies and pick them apart to figure out their structure and run with it. This is 1 of 13 valuable tips on how to write a script in Michael Rogan’s content-packed book.



Do not wait. Every Hollywood exec wants to discover the next M. Night Shyamalan. They want to pay you $500,000 per script and gain street cred for “taking a chance” on a new prospect. Follow Rogan’s 13 easy steps to screenplay success, and turn your passion into profit.



---



To get a FREE copy of the brand-new ebook "7 Secrets to a Kick-Ass and Marketable Screenplay" head over to ScriptBully.com today!