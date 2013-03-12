Learning Management System from PeopleKeys Helps to Train Organizations & Staff to Succeed

Boardman, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The PeopleKeys Learning Management System (LMS) is an amazing tool to help train entire organizations to perform at a higher level. Managers and business owners will be able to develop and maximize existing talent in the office, increase productivity and profitability, improve customer satisfaction, enhance communication and morale, and much more, all with one easy to work with and comprehensive solution.



The Learning Management System includes a behavioral training curriculum with videos and interactive assessments, hands-on consulting from experts, PerformanceKeys company surveys, tracking systems for supervisors and more.



Perhaps even more importantly, the Learning Management System is always customized to match the unique needs of any organization. Online training can be offered in leadership and management, communication, sales, team building, the hiring process, increasing morale and human resources.



Live and online consultations, training and team building sessions are also available. The LMS can even be used to store and manage company HR documents and employee manuals, along with employee training and orientation programs, all through the same interface.



Ultimately, it's a one-stop tool for improving the health of an organization, and making it stronger, more efficient and more effective. It can help any organization create open lines of communication, strategically place employees and staff for maximum performance and productivity, train new and existing employees, and make the entire organization much greater than the sum of its individual parts.



The PeopleKeys LMS can also help to solve problems before they ever occur. For instance, through the hiring of the correct personal the first time, through careful application and analysis of which person has the correct makeup for which type of job and environment. Problems can also be prevented on an ongoing basis, by building stronger teams, placing staff where they will excel, and resolving conflict and reducing stress.



All of this isn't just for the vague idea of improving a workplace environment, though. These improvements and adjustments directly translate to increased productivity, increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, and most importantly, an improved bottom line.



To learn more about the versatile and comprehensive Learning Management System from PeopleKeys, visit PeopleKeys.com. Call 800.779.3472 with any questions or to get started today.



About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys provides a state of the art online delivery system with instant access to DISC personality tests and behavioral assessment tools, and a variety of customizable tests and reports. Translation is available in a variety of languages, making PeopleKeys the international leader for helping organizations to unlock human potential, with over 25 years of experience in the field. More information on the company is available at PeopleKeys.com, and more information on the DISC personality test can be found at DISCInsights.com.